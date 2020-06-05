LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A motorcyclist is in critical condition Friday morning after a crash with a vehicle.
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said the crash happened around 5:45 a.m. in the area of Sunset and Paradise. Details of what led up to the crash weren't immediately available.
The motorcyclist was taken to an area hospital in critical condition. LVMPD said they were awaiting an update on the driver's condition.
Sunset was closed from Bermuda to Paradise as LVMPD investigated the crash.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
