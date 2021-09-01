LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Metropolitan Police are looking for an 18-year-old woman last seen leaving a hospital.
Zipporah Thomas, 18, was last seen around 7:15 a.m. Wednesday near the 2000 block of E. Flamingo, near Desert Springs Hospital. Police said Thomas was last seen leaving the hospital and getting onto a bus going eastbound on Flamingo.
Thomas was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, red shorts, black shoes, a red watch and black and red glasses. Thomas also had a gray backpack and a white Desert Springs Hospital gift bag.
Anyone with information on Thomas' whereabouts are asked to contact LVMPD at (702) 828-3111, the Missing Persons Detail during business hours at (702) 828-2907 or by email at missingpersons@lvmpd.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.