LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Metropolitan Police are looking for two suspects they said robbed multiple firework stands this week.
LVMPD said in a release that since July 1, a series of robberies occurred at firework stands along West Charleston Boulevard.
Police said a vehicle would pull directly up to the firework stand and one or two Hispanic men would demand money from the firework stands at gunpoint. The men would then re-enter the car and drive off at a high rate of speed.
No one was injured during the robberies, LVMPD said.
"Took $320 dollars," said Don Wood, a counselor for Junior Knights of Columbus, which manned the fireworks stand at Charleston and Durango. "Didn't think that was enough. But we told him we do all our business by credit cards mostly."
"He had a gun in front of him up against his chest and he said give me the money," said David Hawkins of Living Grace Foursquare Church. His nonprofit's stand on Charleston and Rainbow lost $600-$800 to the robbers.
Both suspects were described by police as Hispanic men between 20-25 years old with a medium to heavy build. One of the men had numerous facial piercings, police said.
Two different cars were possibly involved in the robberies. One was described as a silver four-door sedan with black rims, a sunroof and a rear spoiler. The second vehicle was describes as a dark gray SUV.
LVMPD said firework stand workers should be aware of their surroundings and the suspect and vehicle descriptions.
Anyone with information regarding the robberies is asked to call LVMPD at 702-828-3591 or Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555, or online at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.
