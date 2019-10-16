LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Metropolitan Police are asking for the public's help in identifying a car burglary suspect in the northwest valley.
LVMPD said the man entered a victims car and stole property on Sept. 27 at approximately 3 a.m. in the area of West Lone Mountain and North Cimarron roads.
Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to contact LVMPD at 702-828-8577.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.