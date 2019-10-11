LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Missing Persons Detail is asking for help finding a missing man.
Fernando Najera Fuentes, 64, was last seen in the area of Lamb Boulevard and Vegas Valley Drive. He was last seen wearing a red-and-beige stripped shirt, dark blue pants and sunglasses.
Fuentes only speaks Spanish, suffers from dementia and may be need of medical care.
Anyone with information on Fuentes’ whereabouts is asked to call Metro at (702) 828-3111 or the Missing Persons Detail during business hours at (702) 828-2907.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.