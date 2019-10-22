LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Metropolitan Police are looking for the public's help in identifying a masked robber from the weekend.
LVMPD said the man attempted to rob a business on the 4000 block of West Sahara Avenue at around 6:20 a.m. Oct. 19. The suspect was seen on surveillance cameras carrying a large shotgun and clothing wrapped around his face.
Police said the man fired shots inside the business while attempting to rob it. No one was injured during the incident, according to police.
The suspect was described as a white or Hispanic male adult, 25-35 years of age. Police said he is 5'6"-5'8", weighing 165-180 lbs. He was last seen wearing a neon green or yellow shirt, blue jeans and gray and white sneakers.
Anyone with information on the incident is urged to call LVMPD at 702-828-3591 or Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555, or online at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.
(1) comment
I'll say an illegal that needs to be erased. White guys will at least have a better mask
