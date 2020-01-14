LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department asked for the public's help finding three suspects involved in a commercial robbery in December.
About 11:30 p.m. Dec. 28, a business in the 900 block of Sierra Vista Drive was robbed by three suspects, Metro said. The suspects used force to obtain property.
The suspects are described as below:
• A male, 18-21 years old, 5’9” to 5’10”, 150–160 pounds, with braided hair
• A male, 18-21 years old, 5’9” to 5’10”, 140-150 pounds
• A male, 20-30 years old, 5’10” to 6’0”, 200-230 pounds, with a beard
Anyone with information is urged to call the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department's Commercial Robbery Section at 702-828-3591 or, to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or visit crimestoppersofnv.com.
I always enjoy that race is never entered in the description. I guess we are all the same color, in the eyes of the law, but not so much when it comes to affirmative action.
