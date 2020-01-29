LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police have located a vehicle involved in a fatal collision on Lamb Boulevard north of Stewart Avenue Wednesday night.
About 7:51 p.m. on Jan. 29, police responded to a reported body found in the middle of the road. The older man's death was initially investigated as a homicide, but was later determined to be the result of a hit-and-run.
According to authorities, the suspected driver of the Ram pickup truck is currently cooperating with detectives.
The victim, identified by police as a 57-year-old man, was near the area of 499 N. Lamb when he was struck and was dragged to 417 N. Lamb.
Police said no suspect or vehicle information was provided by those who reported the crash to police.
This is on ongoing investigation.
Anyone with information about the crash was urged to contact LVMPD at 702-828-3595. To remain anonymous, call CrimeStoppers at 702-385-5555 or online at crimestoppersofnv.com.
