UPDATE: Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said Paskevich was found Monday morning. Details of how or where Paskevich was found were not provided.
Original story follows below:
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Metropolitan Police are looking for a man who went missing Tuesday night.
Michael Paskevich, 66, was last seen around 8 p.m. April 14 in the area of Charleston and Decatur in Las Vegas. LVMPD said Paskevich may be in severe emotional distress and in need of medical attention.
Paskevich is described as a white man, 6'5" tall weighing 175 lbs. with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a dark-colored sweater, gray sweatpants and dark-colored shoes, police said.
Anyone with information regarding Paskevich are encouraged to contact LVMPD at (702) 828-3111, Missing Persons Detail during business hours at (702) 828-2907 or by email at missingpersons@lvmpd.com.
