LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said they have located the two girls who had been reported missing.
Police said Thursday afternoon that the missing juveniles were both found safe.
Ashuntiana Bogus, 15, and Naria Hanson, 6, were last seen Wednesday, April 15 around 4:30 p.m. near the 10200 block of S. Maryland Parkway near Pyle.
LVMPD said both girls may be in severe emotional distress and in need of medical attention.
According to LVMPD, Bogus was last seen wearing a black jacket and black pants with holes in them. Hanson was last seen wearing a white dress with a blue and pink flowered design and a red sweater.
Anyone with information regarding the girls is encouraged to contact LVMPD at (702) 828-3111, the Missing Persons Detail during business hours at (702) 828-2907 or by email at missingpersons@lvmpd.com.
