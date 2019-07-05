LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Metropolitan police said officers issued 102 administrative citations for illegal fireworks during the Fourth of July.
Of the 102 citations issued, 38 were given in the city and 64 were given in Clark County, Las Vegas police said. The citations were issued between three different task groups.
Police said officers planned to crack down on illegal fireworks for this year's Fourth of July celebrations due to the high number of complaints in 2018.
"Last year we were just amazed at the amount of complaints we received," said Metro Police Captain Jamie Posser.
She added that 1,700 complaints had been made by July 2 and approximately 25,000 complaints were filed in 2018.
