LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police were involved in a shooting in the east valley Friday night.
According to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, the shooting occurred at 10:33 p.m. in the 1400 block of Vegas Valley Drive near Maryland Parkway.
The suspect's condition was unknown.
Detectives were en route to the scene.
This is a developing story. Check back for more information.
