LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Metropolitan police said officers were investigating a stabbing near the University of Nevada, Las Vegas campus on Wednesday.
Officers were called to the 4900 block of South Maryland Parkway, near East Flamingo Road, about 8:48 a.m. on Aug. 28, Las Vegas police said. Officers had received reports of a stabbing.
Two victims were found and were taken to Sunrise Hospital for treatment. According to police, the victims' injuries were considered non-life threatening.
One person was taken into custody.
Police said the investigation is ongoing.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
