LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Metropolitan Police were investigating reports of a shooting Thursday morning in the parking lot of a business located in the 5100 block of Maryland Parkway.
Officers located a victim suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. The victim was transported to Sunrise Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.
Two individuals have been detained in connection to the on-going investigation.
Currently investigating a shooting near Maryland Pkwy and Hacienda. A person has been transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Individuals have been detained in connection to this on-going investigation.— LVMPD (@LVMPD) January 9, 2020
Expect delays when traveling in the area. pic.twitter.com/XKEamENXPS
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.