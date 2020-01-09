LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Metropolitan Police were investigating reports of a shooting Thursday morning in the parking lot of a business located in the 5100 block of Maryland Parkway. 

Officers located a victim suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. The victim was transported to Sunrise Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to police. 

Two individuals have been detained in connection to the on-going investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

