LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Metropolitan police said a man was hospitalized after a shooting in the southeast valley on Thursday.
According to Las Vegas police, officers were called to the 4500 block of Bennett Drive, near South Mountain Vista Street and East Tropicana Avenue, just after 7:30 p.m.
A man was taken to Sunrise Hospital for an apparent gunshot wound to the abdomen. He is in stable condition.
BREAKING: I’m at the intersection of Mountain Vista and Bennett. Metro police are putting up tape NOW and blocking off all of Mountain Vista. One neighbor told me she saw an officer putting pressure on a man’s chest until they could get him into an ambulance. pic.twitter.com/1lJr8EQcpp— Christopher Redfearn (@chrisredreports) July 5, 2019
Police have no known suspect information at this time.
Check back for updates.
