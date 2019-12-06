LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Metropolitan police said a man was arrested on multiple counts of sexual assault and open and gross lewdness.
Dokyun "Marl" Kim, 46, was arrested on Nov. 19, according to Las Vegas police. Kim regularly travels between Las Vegas and Los Angeles, and is involved in the nightclub industry.
According to jail records, he is facing two counts of sexual assault and three counts of open and gross lewdness.
Detectives investigating Kim have asked the public for help in locating anyone who may have been victimized by Kim.
Anyone with any information was asked to contact Detective LaFreniere with LVMPD's Sex Crimes section at 702-828-5713.
Anonymous tips can be sent to Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.