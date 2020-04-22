LAS VEGAS (F0X5) -- The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a motorcycle crash near Hollywood and Charleston Boulevards.
According to police, preliminary information shows a singular vehicle crash involving a motorcycle near Hollywood Boulevard and North Access Road.
The rider was transported to UMC Trauma with life-threatening injuries, according to police.
Roads in the area are shut down and motorists are asked to avoid the area.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.