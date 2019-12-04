LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Metropolitan Police homicide detectives are investigating after one person was found unresponsive in the east valley Wednesday morning.
About 7:13 a.m., officers were called to the 3500 block of Folage Drive, near East Washington Avenue and Pecos Road.
One male was found deceased, face down on the ground, according to Lt. Stuart.
A witness reported hearing gunshots in the area about 5 a.m., Stuart said.
Medical personnel pronounced the man dead at the scene.
Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section by phone at 702-828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555, or at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.
Probably illegal? Or 13% always bad news in that area ,just another day with the uneducated low lifers !
