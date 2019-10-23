LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Metropolitan Police are investigating an early October house fire as a murder-suicide, according to police.
Investigators determined the Oct. 8 fire at 1930 Fox Canyon Circle was intentionally set, LVMD Lt. Ray Spencer said. Forensics indicated the fire was started with gasoline, according to Spencer.
Las Vegas Fire and Rescue responded around 8:20 a.m. Oct. 8 to the fire. Arriving firefighters discovered light smoke on the second floor inside a bedroom and found an adult female and small child upstairs in the smoke-filled room.
The mother and son were later identified as Renai Palmer, 47, and Gavin Palmer Murray, 6, according to the Clark County Coroner's Office.
Gavin's father, Sean Murray, said on Oct. 9 he was left with many questions regarding the investigation.
"The fire started an hour after [Gavin] was supposed to be in school," Murray said. "That's not like my ex to not have him in school. She's very punctual.
"I just don't understand," Murray said. "I don't understand how they get locked in a room. I don't understand how this fire even started. I just want answers to ease me and my family."
