LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Metropolitan police said officers were investigating a possible barricade situation in the northeast valley on Sunday morning.
The call originated as a robbery call at a local taco shop on 30 North Lamb Boulevard, near East Charleston, around 5:18 a.m., LVMPD Lt. Brian Boxler said.
Officer and detective follow-ups led the investigation to the 4200 block of Thyme Avenue, near Lamb and Stewart Avenue.
Boxler said officers believe the suspect, or suspects, are inside a residence on that block. SWAT was also called to the scene to assist.
As of 1 p.m., one suspect was taken into custody, according to Boxler. One or more suspects were still wanted. The incident was still ongoing.
Residents were asked to the avoid the area of Stewart and Lamb while police responded.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
