LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said it was investigating an armed robbery that ended in a car chase in the northeast valley.
At around 8 p.m. on Oct. 23, an armed robbery was reported on the 9000 block on North Pecos Road, Officer Larry Hadfield with LVMPD said. A man armed with a handgun was at a gas station and stole a vehicle "with use of a firearm."
Las Vegas police were notified, but the stolen vehicle was not found in the area. According to Hadfield, the vehicle was found at around 10 p.m. and officers attempted to stop the driver.
The driver didn't respond to officers' requests to stop and "was not seen," Hadfield said. "Officers disregarded a chase on that."
On Thursday morning at approximately 8:30 a.m., the stolen vehicle was seen driving erratically in the northeast area, according to Hadfield. Officers started to pursue the vehicle, which led to a chase on East Lake Mead Boulevard and Pecos Road.
The vehicle crashed into a 7-11 in the intersection and two people fled the vehicle on foot, Hadfield said. The suspects were taken into custody after a brief chase.
"We are not certain that these suspects are the suspects of the crime last night, however, they are obviously the suspects in this incident," Hadfield said when referring to the crash.
He said the investigation is ongoing and police will determine if the suspects arrested in the crash are the same ones who stole the vehicle Wednesday night.
