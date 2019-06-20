LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Metropolitan police said officers were investigating an alleged sexual assault on Thursday in the northwest valley.
Officers were called to W. Wayne Bunker Family Park, located near West Alexander Road and North Tenaya Way, about 10:30 a.m. on June 20, police said.
The park was shut down for most of the day due to the investigation.
According to Metro Police, a suspect was not taken into custody.
No other details were immediately available.
Check back for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.