LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department was investigating Friday night after a body was found near Flamingo Road and U.S. 95.
Just before 9 p.m., Metro received reports of someone being shot near Flamingo and U.S. 95. Upon arrival, officers found someone deceased from unknown injuries.
Homicide detectives were en route to the scene and will be handling the investigation, Metro said.
Flamingo Road is shut down in both directions from U.S. 95 to Hazelcrest Drive. It is expected to be shut down for several hours.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
