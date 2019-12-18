LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Metropolitan police responded to a deadly crash in the northwest valley Wednesday afternoon.
Officers were called to the 10100 block of Corbett Street, near Ann Road and the 215, around 2:51 p.m. on Dec. 18. No road closures were reported at the time of the crash.
No additional details were immediately available.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
