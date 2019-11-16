LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A male juvenile was found dead in the west Las Vegas Valley early Saturday morning, according to police.
Las Vegas Metropolitan police were called to the 6400 block of Casada Way, near West Charleston Boulevard and Torrey Pines Drive, around 12:30 a.m. after receiving reports of gunshots heard in the area, said LVMPD homicide Lt. Ray Spencer.
When officers arrived, they found a "male juvenile" suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. According to Spencer, the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
No other details were immediately available. The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with any information can contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
(1) comment
One less gang boy
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.