LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a stabbing that happened early Friday evening in Centennial Hills.
The incident happened about 5:10 p.m. Friday in the 6800 block of Relic Street, Metro said.
The victim is at UMC in serious condition. There is no suspect in custody.
Detectives from Gang Crimes are on scene leading the investigation, Metro said.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
