LAS VEGAS (FOX5)-- Las Vegas police said a possible ex-husband of a woman allegedly shot and killed her fiance Thursday night.
According to police, a juvenile called 911 to report that someone had been shot just before 9 p.m. Jan. 9 on the 6400 block of Za Zu Pitts Avenue, near Vegas Valley Drive and Hollywood Boulevard.
Lt. Ray Spencer with Metro's Homicide division said the victim, a man in his late 40s, was found deceased outside the complex with multiple gunshot wounds.
Spencer said a man in his early 40's was taken into custody at the scene.
Detectives are investigating the shooting and said no one witnessed the shooting.
This is a developing story. Please stay with FOX5 for updates.
