LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Metropolitan Police investigated a shooting early Friday morning despite no suspects or victims at the scene.
LVMPD Lt. Ken Nogle said a shooting in the 4600 block of East Russell Road near Mountain Vista was called in at about 3:30 a.m. Jan. 3.
When police got on scene to investigate, no suspects and no victims were located, according to Nogle and an LVMPD sergeant at the scene. Nogle said officers did find evidence that there was gunfire, including shell casings.
Northbound Mountain Vista from Russell to Emerald Avenue was closed while police collected evidence, police said. Nogle estimated the area would be reopened before 7 a.m.
(1) comment
Funny
Was Metro checking out the gunfire all over the city during New Year's celebration ?
I think not.
