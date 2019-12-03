LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Metropolitan Police are investigating a shooting after a person was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.
LVMPD said the shooting happened in the 7300 block of Pirates Cove Road near South Buffalo and Westcliff drives. LVMPD said one victim was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the area.
The person was taken to University Medical Center in unknown condition, LVMPD said.
Police said they didn't have a suspect in custody as of Tuesday morning.
Police advised they set up a perimeter in the following areas:
• Westcliff between the area of Buffalo and Tenaya
• Pirates Cove and Buffalo
• Pirates Cove and Tenaya
LVMPD said drivers should avoid the area.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.