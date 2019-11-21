LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Metropolitan Police were investigating an officer-involved shooting at McCarran International Airport early Thursday morning.
The shooting happened on the tarmac in Terminal 1, according to airport officials.
LVMPD said a suspect was was struck and is in unknown condition and that no officers were injured.
McCarran Airport officials said the police presence would not impact flight operations.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
