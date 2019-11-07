LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police are investigating a crash involving a motorcycle and a vehicle Thursday afternoon.
LVMPD said the crash happened around 1 p.m. in the eastbound lanes on East Flamingo Road east of Rainbow Boulevard.
Police advised drivers to avoid the area. Police have closed eastbound lanes of Flamingo for investigation.
No additional details were immediately available.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.