Crash involving motorcycle near Flamingo, Rainbow. (LVACS)

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police are investigating a crash involving a motorcycle and a vehicle Thursday afternoon.

LVMPD said the crash happened around 1 p.m. in the eastbound lanes on East Flamingo Road east of Rainbow Boulevard.

Police advised drivers to avoid the area. Police have closed eastbound lanes of Flamingo for investigation.

No additional details were immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

