LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Metropolitan police said officers were investigating a double homicide at a home in the northwest valley Friday night.
According to Metro Police homicide Lt. Ray Spencer, police got the initial call and responded to the home on 7800 block of Airola Peak Street, near West Grand Teton Drive and North Hualapai Way, around 9 p.m. on August 2.
When officers arrived, they found a father inside the house. He was the one who called 911. He told police he was at home, along with his son and his son's friend. Both were in their late teens and not considered minors.
The father told police when he went downstairs, he found both teens dead from apparent gunshot wounds.
As of 11 p.m. on August 2, Las Vegas police were still waiting to obtain search warrants to enter the home. Investigators were expected to stay at the scene throughout the night and into morning.
Spencer said police do not believe this was a murder-suicide, but did not comment on any potential suspect or person of interest.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.
