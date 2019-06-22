LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Metropolitan police said officers were investigating a deadly shooting in the central valley Saturday morning.
Metro Police homicide Lt. Ray Spencer said officers were called to the area of Las Vegas Boulevard North and East Washington Avenue about 3:48 a.m. A man was shot and taken to University Medical Center Trauma, police said.
The victim, described by police as a black man in his 40s, was pronounced dead at the hospital, Spencer said. The victim and the suspect got into a fist fight inside of a bar and when they walked outside, that was when the shooting happened.
Police did not have any suspect information. Spencer said detectives were investigating.
Anyone with any information was urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.
Wow! Thats such a wonderful area of the town for something like that to happen!!!!!
