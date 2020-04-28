LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police fatal detail team was investigating a deadly crash on Tuesday night.
The crash was reported about 9:30 p.m. on April 28 on Flamingo Road east of Torrey Pines Drive, according to Lt. David Gordon.
Lt. Gordon said a motorcyclist struck the median. They were taken to an area hospital in critical condition and later died of their injuries.
Flamingo Road is closed in both directions between Torrey Pines Drive and El Camino, Lt. Gordon said. Avoid the area.
