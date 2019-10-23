LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Metropolitan Police are investigating an early October house fire as a murder-suicide, according to firefighters.
Investigators determined the Oct. 8 fire at 1930 Fox Canyon Circle was intentionally set, LVMPD Lt. Ray Spencer said. Forensics indicated the fire was started with gasoline, according to Spencer.
Las Vegas Fire and Rescue responded around 8:20 a.m. Oct. 8 to the fire. Arriving firefighters discovered light smoke on the second floor inside a bedroom and found an adult female and small child upstairs in the smoke-filled room.
The mother and son were later identified as Renai Palmer, 47, and Gavin Palmer Murray, 6, according to the Clark County Coroner's Office.
Gavin's father, Sean Murray, said he was left with many questions regarding the investigation and had suspicions the mother could be responsible.
Gavin, who he describes as a fun-loving, "perfect" little boy who loved superheroes, was supposed to be at school when a bedroom caught fire. Murray tells FOX5, the room where the fire started was locked.
"It's the answer I'll never get," Murray told FOX5 Wednesday night. I was questioning if it was an accident or not... most of my pain is sorrow and I miss my boy," he said.
Gavin's funeral is Saturday.
