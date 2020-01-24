LAS VEGAS (FOX5)-- Las Vegas police are investigating a deadly auto versus pedestrian crash in the central valley Friday night.
The crash happened about 6:20 p.m. Friday at the intersection of East Flamingo Road and South Swenson Street, according to a Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department release.
Evidence at the scene and witnesses indicated a 2019 Ford transit van was turning from southbound Swenson onto eastbound Flamingo on a green arrow. A pedestrian using a walker entered the intersection, crossing from south to north against a "don't walk" sign.
The pedestrian entered the van's path as it was making its turn, police said. The left front bumper struck the left side of the pedestrian, knocking her down.
Police said the driver, who showed no signs of impairment, stopped and remained at the scene until emergency responders arrived.
The pedestrian was transported to Sunrise Trauma Hospital where she later died from her injuries, police said.
Police have several roads closed in the area, as detectives investigate the scene. Eastbound Flamingo, near Swenson will be impacted throughout the night.
The collision is the ninth traffic-related fatality in Metro's jurisdiction for 2020. It remains under investigation.
