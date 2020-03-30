LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a crash involving a motorcycle Monday afternoon in the west valley.
Police said the crash occurred in the 4200 block of W. Charleston Boulevard.
The motorcycle rider was transported to a local hospital with critical injuries, Las Vegas police said.
Charleston will have lane restrictions while police continue to investigate.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.