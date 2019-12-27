LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police are investigating a commercial robbery that happened at a business on South Durango Drive in November.

About 11:45 p.m. Nov. 14, a suspect with a gun stole money from a retail business near 3000 S. Durango, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

The suspect is described as being a 20- to 25-year-old man between 5'11" and 6'2" tall, weighing 150 to 170 pounds, Metro said.

Anyone with information related to this incident is urged to call Metro's Commercial Robbery Section at 702-828-3591 or, to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or visit crimestoppersofnv.com.

Copyright 2019 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

