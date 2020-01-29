LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police investigated a man's body found in the middle of the road in the east valley on Wednesday night.
According to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police, the discovery was called in about 8 p.m. on Jan. 29 at Stewart Avenue and Lamb Boulevard.
Lt. Ray Spencer initially said they were investigating the older man's death as a homicide, however it was later determined to be the result of a hit-and-run.
Evidence suggested the man, identified by police as a 57-year-old man, was near the area of 499 N. Lamb when he was struck and was dragged to 417 N. Lamb, according to police.
Police said no suspect or vehicle information was provided by those who reported the crash to police.
Anyone with information about the crash was urged to contact LVMPD at 702-828-3595. To remain anonymous, call CrimeStoppers at 702-385-5555 or online at crimestoppersofnv.com.
(1) comment
That’s the way to get rid of bums ,hit & drag them !
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.