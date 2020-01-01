LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police responded to a shooting in downtown Las Vegas on Wednesday night.
About 7 p.m. on Jan. 1, a resident at the Stewart Arms Apartments on 11th Street and Stewart Avenue got into an argument with what they described as a suspicious person, according to Lt. Ken Nogle of the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.
HAPPENING NOW: Police have shut down Stewart Avenue between 11th and 10th streets downtown. We’re working on gathering more information, but avoid the area in the meantime. pic.twitter.com/YXNTVMqArQ— FOX5 Las Vegas (@FOX5Vegas) January 2, 2020
The suspicious person went into another resident's apartment and got into a fight with that resident, Lt. Nogle said. During the fight, neighbors came to help the resident.
One of the neighbors shot the suspicious man, resulting in a non-life threatening injury, police said. All persons involved were detained, however it wasn't yet known if any would face charges.
The shot man was taken to University Medical Center.
Detectives were expected to be on scene investigating and had Stewart Avenue shut down between 10th and 11th streets. The roads were expected to re-open between 10 and 11 p.m.
New year and the loosers are causing problems!
Probably some BBC looking for your wife
Happy New Year everybody, welcome to Raider Nation.
