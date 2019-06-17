LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A woman died days after a crash in the west valley late Thursday night, Las Vegas Metropolitan police said.
Officers were called to the area of West Charleston Boulevard and Arville Street about 11:38 p.m. on June 13, police said. A woman was struck by a pickup truck while attempting to cross the road outside the marked crosswalk.
The Clark County coroner identified her as 45-year-old Michelle Williams of Las Vegas.
She was transported to the hospital with serious injuries, but was later pronounced dead, according to Las Vegas police. The driver of the truck stayed at the scene and did not show signs of impairment.
The area was shut down for several hours while officers investigated.
This is the 54th traffic related death in Metro's Jurisdiction in 2019.
