LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Metropolitan police identified two men in connection to a homicide reported in October 2016.
The two suspects were identified by police as Jordan and Victor Delgado.
On Oct. 13, 2016, a man was shot to death in the parking lot of a business on the 6600 block of East Lake Mead Boulevard, near North Hollywood Boulevard, Las Vegas police said.
The man was identified by the coroner's office ans 28-year-old Daniel Villanueva.
During the investigation, LVMPD homicide detectives learned Villanueva had been involved in a verbal altercation with two suspects just before the shooting. According to police, the suspects fled the scene before officers arrived.
Warrants have been issued for Jordan and Victor's arrests, Las Vegas police said. Officers believe both have left the state after the shooting, but may return to the Las Vegas area.
Anyone with any information was urged to contact police at 702-828-3521. Anonymous tips can be sent to Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.
