LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Metropolitan Police identified the officer involved in the shooting of a barricaded suspect earlier this week.
Officer Michale Simmons, 51, has been employed with LVMPD since July 2000, according to the department.
LVMPD responded to a shooting call just after 9 a.m. Jan. 15 near a bank in the 6900 block of Spring Mountain Road near South Rainbow Boulevard. Police said the suspect, 32-year-old William Cass Jackson, fled the scene on foot and barricaded himself in a parking lot.
Police said Simmons fired several rounds at Jackson.
Simmons was assigned to Spring Valley Area Command and was placed on paid administrative leave pending investigation.
According to court records, Jackson faces several charges, included five attempted murder charges, in connection to the shooting.
LVMPD said they would release additional details about the officer-involved shooting at a press conference Friday morning.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.