LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department has identified the officer involved in Wednesday's shooting in the 3600 block of Paradise Road.
According to a Metro news release, the officer involved in the Aug. 7 shooting was Officer Joshua Byington.
Byington is 25 and has been with Metro since December 2016.
He is assigned to the South Central Area Command, Community Policing Division. He has been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of a review of the shooting incident.
