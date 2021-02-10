LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Valentine's Day came early for some Las Vegas Valley seniors, thanks to some Metro officers.
Northeast Area Command officers went out to a valley senior living complex and handed out blankets and slippers.
Today #LVMPD NEAC COP officers went out to a local senior living complex and handed out blankets and slippers to seniors for an early Valentines Day. pic.twitter.com/lGcDA4bVHA— LVMPD (@LVMPD) February 10, 2021
Metro tweeted photos of the event. One photo showed three carts filled with the gifts.
