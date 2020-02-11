LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police asked for the public's help on Tuesday night to find two missing girls.
Erika Walley, 6, and Elizabeth Walley, 14, were last seen on Feb. 11 about 3:15 p.m. on the 1200 block of Chapman Drive, near Charleston Boulevard and 15th Street in downtown Las Vegas.
Police said they might be severe emotional distress and in need of medical attention.
Police said Elizabeth is 14 years old, 5'3" tall, 121 lbs., with brown eyes and green hair. Erika is 6 years old, 3" tall and 70 lbs with brown hair and brown eyes.
LVMPD Lt. David Gordon confirmed early Wednesday morning that the girls were found safe. It wasn't known where they were found.
