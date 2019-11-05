LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police said they found a man dead from a gunshot wound when they went to his home on a welfare check.
According to a media statement, officers responded to the apartment on the 1600 block of East Rochelle Avenue, near Flamingo Road and Maryland Parkway, the morning of Nov. 5.
Inside, they found the unidentified man unresponsive and with an apparent gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead on scene.
As of 5 p.m. Tuesday, police said no suspect was identified and the investigation was ongoing. Anyone with information was urged to contact CrimeStoppers or Las Vegas Metropolitan Police at (702) 828-3521.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
