LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The number of deadly car crashes in 2019 went down compared to 2018, according to figures from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.
The numbers came out days after four people were killed in a seven-car collision.
In total, there were 102 fatal car crashes in 2019. That is about a 21.5% decrease from the 130 fatal crashes in 2018.
The number of people killed in car crashes was also lower -- 112 people died in 2019, compared to 136 in 2018.
Deadly DUI crashes made up 20% of the traffic fatalities in 2019 with 22 crashes in total. In 2018, that number was 54.
The Nevada Office of Public Safety said the decrease in deadly DUI crashes has to do with more enforcement on the road.
"The largest thing that we learned from 2018 moving into 2019 was the need for high visibility DUI enforcement. And we did that by having the full-time DUI strike team," said Nevada Office of Public Safety spokesperson Andrew Bennett.
Top causal factors for deadly crashes in 2019:
- Failure to yield to right of way (39 crashes)
- Excessive speed (30 crashes)
- Pedestrian error (27 crashes)
Top causal factors for deadly crashes in 2018:
- Failure to yield to right of way (38 crashes)
- Failure to maintain lane (25 crashes)
- Excessive speed (20 crashes)
