LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Suspects in a drive-by shooting took police on a car chase before eventually crashing into a home in North Las Vegas, police said.
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said officers responded to the area of Ann Road and Rio Vista Street around 12:30 a.m. Feb. 13 to reports of a shooting.
The person reporting the shooting said the suspects shot at him while driving eastbound, LVMPD said. It wasn't immediately clear how many suspects were involved.
LVMPD said they broadcasted the information over the radio. A parole and probation officer working a case in the area heard the information and located the possible vehicle, police said.
Nevada Highway Patrol units arrived and began a vehicle pursuit with the suspects, who drove to North Las Vegas. Police said the pursuit ended when the suspects crashed into a home on Summit Creek Avenue, near North Commerce Street and West Azure Avenue.
LVMPD said the investigation is ongoing.
