LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Las Vegas Police Department has an opportunity for young adults who want to learn what it's like to be a police officer.
The Law Enforcement Explorer program is accepting applications for its fall recruitment class, according to a news release.
Participants will see what it takes to be an officer on the streets, operations in the jail, how to process crime scenes and how to take 911 calls, the release said. During weekly meetings at Metro headquarters, members will learn leadership and life skills, make new friends and interact with the public.
The program, now in its 41st year, allows young adults to explore various career paths in law enforcement. It is designed to pair teens with mentors who will show them law enforcement from a different perspective, the release said.
Candidates for the Law Enforcement Explorer program must be between age 16 and 20, be of good moral character, have no felony convictions or lengthy criminal history, and must pass a police background investigation and be motivated and willing to volunteer time in the community.
Additional details and the online application are available at LVMPDExplorers.com. Recruitment is limited to the first 200 qualified applicants and will close Aug. 21 or earlier.
